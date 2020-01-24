ST. LOUIS — Magic in the Lou

Friday, January 24

6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Settle in for some close up magic! Then, things will really take off at 7:30 p.m. It’s a recurring event at The Monocle on Manchester Road. Every show sells out, so if you’re interested in adding some more magic to your life, this could be an option! For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Free Green Day concert outside Enterprise Center

Saturday, January 23

5 p.m.

Treat yourself to a different kind of performance on Saturday! Green Day is giving a free concert outside Enterprise Center. The Grammy-winning band will also be performing inside Enterprise Center during the second intermission of the NHL All-Star Game, which is also on Saturday! For more information, click here.

Green Day to perform free concert outside of Enterprise Center ST. LOUIS - Green Day will perform a free concert during NHL All-Star Game weekend. The GRAMMY Award-winning rock band will perform outside of Enterprise Center on Jan. 25 shortly before they take the stage during the second intermission of the All-Star Game. The party begins outside of the Enterprise Center at 5 p.m.



Wolpertinger 2020

Sunday, January 26

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

You may recognize a Wolpertinger from German folklore as a mix of rabbit, squirrel, deer, and pheasant. Maybe you recognize this creature from Urban Chestnut’s Annual Wolpertinger event! The brewery is celebrating its ninth birthday with this mythical beast, live music, food, and beer. General admission tickets are still available. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

My Dream Wedding Bridal Show

Sunday, January 26

12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The “My Dream Wedding Bridal Show” is in town on Sunday. Wedding professionals are taking over the Christy Banquet Center in O’Fallon, Missouri. There will be vendors for fashion, flowers, photographs, free mimosas, and more. There will also be prizes – you could win a honeymoon! For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

2020 Honda NHL® All-Star Game

Saturday, January 25

7 p.m.

The NHL and the St. Louis Blues will bring the 2020 NHL® All-Star Weekend to St. Louis. Watch big names, bright stars, and lots of talent showcased across the League. If you don’t plan on going to the game, there are plenty of other festivities happening throughout the weekend in celebration of the game. For more information, click here.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis

RELATED: Sports Plus Podcast: 2020 NHL All-Star Game edition

RELATED: Events for NHL All-Star Skills Friday night announced

Maplewood Sweet Tooth Tour

Saturday, January 25

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Spend the afternoon exploring Historic Downtown Maplewood while indulging in samples of hand-crafted sweets. It’s a self-guided tour, but check-in is required the day of the event. There will be a unique sweet sampling at each stop. For a list of participating spots in Maplewood, to purchase tickets, and for more information, click here.

Lunar New Year Party

Friday, January 24

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Enjoy incredible views of the Arch, Downtown St. Louis, modern décor, and electric ambiance all while celebrating the Year of the Rat inside VUE at 612North Event Space & Catering! There will be a Feast of Good Fortune featuring eats from Kimchi Guys, Drunken Fish, and more. DJ ARTY J will provide the music. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

2020 STL Auto Show ft. STL Motorcycle & Custom Bike Show

Thursday – Sunday, January 23 – 26

The STL Auto Show featuring the STL Motorcycle Show has returned to St. Louis at America’s Center and The Dome! Check out new cars, classic rides, and everything in between! There will be over 500 different models from over 25 different manufacturers. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert

Thursday – Sunday, January 23 – 26

Visit a galaxy far, far away as the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performs Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert. The iconic film will be displayed on the big screen at Powell Hall during the musical performance. For more information, click here.

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical at The Fabulous Fox

Thursday – Sunday, January 23 – 26

Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers and became the icon of an era and an inspiration for music divas to follow. “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff” are among many of her classic hits. SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical is a tribute to her life, loves, and musical hits. It’s playing at The Fabulous Fox through January 26, 2020. For more information, click here.

More stories like this:

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis

RELATED: Brewery puts shelter dogs on beer cans to find them forever homes

RELATED: Where you can find tacos, coffee and beer all in the same spot