Teen girls: Victims of a weekend quadruple shooting in St. Louis

"The violence is just so unreal. I feel sorry for Asia's entire family," Brittany Ross, a neighbor of the 18-year-old shooting victim, said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — "This just doesn't seem real," Brittany Ross said.

A stunned Ross and other parents in their Spanish Lake neighborhood in north St. Louis County can't believe what happened to their 18-year-old neighbor, Asia Baker.

"She was a sweet girl. I often saw her walking her dog up and down the street. She would speak, say hi and wave to the kids. No problems at all. She was a good kid," Ross said.

St. Louis police say just after 2 Sunday morning, they went to the 2100 block of Branch Street to investigate a quadruple shooting in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Officers found Baker dead in some grass.

Her 18-year-old friend, Aaliyah Gillom, also shot to death.

Paramedics took to other girls, just 17 and 18 years old, to the hospital with gunshot wounds as well.

Neighbors tell 5 On Your Side all four girls were friends.

Neighbors in Spanish Lake are now comforting and supporting Baker's family.

"Man, they're hurting. It's unspeakable," Jermaine Walker, another neighbor said.

"Just heartbreaking. I have four kids of my own and my heart pours out to her mom especially. I can only imagine as a mother getting that phone call," Ross said.

Asia's mom didn't feel up to doing an interview with 5 On Your Side Monday. She tells 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend her daughter turned 18 just two months ago.

Asia was the youngest of four and looking forward to graduating from Hazelwood High School next month.

The young victim's neighbors echo an outcry we've heard throughout the city: They're fed up with the gun violence.

As of May 8, there have been 55 homicides and 21 shootings with victims 17 years old or younger in the City of St. Louis. Seven children died by gunfire.

"Of course, we stay in a city where violence if around now, so a lot more people feel like they need guns for safety, but sometimes guns get in the wrong hands and take lives," Ross said.

"It's ridiculous man. There aren't any words for it. It's just sad," Walker said.

Police are still looking for the shooter in this case.

As of Monday night, police have not released any new information.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.