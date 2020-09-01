ST. LOUIS — Tea and Cookies Opening Reception

Friday, January 10

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday is the opening of Tea and Cookies at Delmar Loop Gallery! It’s an exhibition celebrating a favorite tradition: enjoying tea and cookies. Locally and nationally renowned artists created ceramic teapots and cookie jars inspired by their own experiences. For more information, click here.

STL Onesie Crawl

Saturday, January 11

2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wear your coziest, silliest, or cleverest onesie for the highly anticipated STL Onesie Crawl in Soulard on Saturday! Your ticket gets you express entry to thirteen different bars. There will be drink specials, contests, and games. A portion of ticket sales goes to fighting childhood cancer. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Nick Jr. Live!

Saturday – Sunday, January 11 – 12

4 shows: Saturday @ 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

& Sunday @ 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

All you grandparents, aunts, uncles, moms, and dads – get ready for Nick Jr. Live on Saturday! Bring your little ones and sing, dance, clap, and cheer with all their favorite characters, such as Dora, Blue, and Paw Patrol. Tickets start at $20, and kids under the age of one are free. There will be four shows at Stifel Theatre with two on Saturday and two on Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Holiday Splendor Exhibit

Until the end of January at the Field House Museum

Not ready to say goodbye to the holiday season just yet? Neither is the Field House Museum! The Historic Home on South Broadway is known for its Christmas decorations, which incorporate its collection of vintage toys. This year, they have decided to keep the holiday cheer going. You have until the end of January to take it all in. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Children under six-years-old are free. For more information, click here.

Schlafly Cabin Fever Festival

Saturday, January 11

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Escape those winter blues and get out of the house for Schlafly’s Cabin Fever Festival! There will be beer samples, food, bonfires, music, and more! The event will take place at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 the day of the event. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Now That’s What I Call A Trivia Night! Y2K

Saturday, January 11

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Trivia begins at 7 p.m.

Put on your Juicy track suit and head to The Magic House this Saturday for Y2K-themed trivia! Test your knowledge of the early 2000s. There will also be a silent auction, raffle, and more, so grab your buddies and get a table together! All proceeds benefit The Magic House’s Access for All initiative. For more information and to register a table, click here.

Rick Ross Live at The Pageant

Saturday, January 11

9 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.

Rick Ross is performing at The Pageant this Saturday night, along with Ruka Puff and DJ Cuddy. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show beginning at 9 p.m. Attendees must be 21 and older to attend. General admission is $60. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Monster Energy Supercross

Saturday, January 11

6:30 p.m.

Experience the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship! Monster Energy Supercross is Saturday at The Dome at America’s Center. Tickets range from $10 - $85. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Family Winter Carnival

Saturday, January 11

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

With help from the community and first responders, there is a free, family-friendly event happening this Saturday. There will be bounce houses, story time, fire trucks, police vehicles, and even some furry friends to pet and feed. There will also be interactive activities for the kids run by local artists and musicians. For more information, click here.

Da Vinci The Exhibition Opens

Saturday, January 11

9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Discover Leonardo da Vinci’s passion for science and nature at Da Vinci The Exhibition at the Saint Louis Science Center! It features more than 60 life-size replicas of his inventions and 20 replicas of his art. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

