'Welcome Back STL' concert canceled

Zac Brown Band and Sam Hunt were slated to perform at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS — A large country music concert slated for Busch Stadium next month was suddenly canceled Thursday.

The "Welcome Back STL" concert featuring Zac Brown Band and Sam Hunt was canned due to "unforeseen circumstances," according to the St. Louis Cardinals website.

The concert was planned for August 13. People who purchased tickets online will be automatically refunded. People who purchased tickets at the Busch Stadium ticket window with cash will have to return to get a refund.

Busch Stadium updated its COVID-19 safety policy Thursday, saying fans need to wear masks "when entering or circulating the five indoor ticketed club areas, plus the Official Team Store and the Cardinals Authentics Shop at Busch Stadium," except when actively eating or drinking.

"The Cardinals continue to encourage all fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible," the Cardinals stated in a news release.

The City of St. Louis was under a mask mandate for anyone indoors in a public place as of Monday.