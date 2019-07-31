WELLSTON, Mo. — A plan to demolish all of the public housing units in Wellston is on pause, for now.

The federal plan by Housing Urban Development would have displaced hundreds of residents in one of St. Louis County's poorest communities.

"I don't wanna move but they say we got to move," said Eugene Johnson.

For the past year, 201 of their public housing units have been in limbo. It's a wrestling match over what to do after the Housing Authority of St. Louis County denied HUD's plan to tear down all of the public housing properties in Wellston.

County Executive Sam Page was behind that decision.

"Advocates were calling saying this plan hadn't been very well thought through," Page said.

He said he turned down the plan for a new one, that would keep a roof over some residents heads.

"We need to recognize that many of those residents want to stay in the community and we need to make sure that if we're demolishing housing stock in Wellston, that we put some of it back," he said.

Residents say placing people on the street won't help an already struggling community.

This is the same neighborhood where kids were sent running for cover after shots were fired near a park. And where officer Michael Langsdorf was killed.

Public housing makes up 20% of the housing units in Wellston, and even with all of its flaws, Johnson said he's holding out hope he'll get to keep his.

"They can have my money, I pay my rent. I'm always on time. Thank you, Lord," he said.

The residents were initially asked to move out in March. Now they're being told in November.

County Executive Page said he doesn't have an exact date on when anything will be done.

