ST. LOUIS — Residents living in homes owned by the Wellston Housing Authority are now thinking about their next steps after being told they would have to move out.

"I just hope she can get through the holidays, if they let her get through these holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas, give them to at least February to get up outta here," said Domonique Staten, whose daughter lives in a low-income property.

Staten said her daughter along with hundreds of other people were told they would have to leave because the housing authority could no longer afford maintenance costs.

"Because they don't have enough funds, that's the main problem. They said it used to cost them $5,000 or $6,000 to fix a house up, but now it's costing them $28,000 to $30,000 to fix a house,” she said.

She said Wednesday she attended a mandatory meeting where the Wellston Housing authority gave residents the bad news.

"The housing authority been messed up for years," Staten said.

Staten said her daughter has been dealing with issues such as mold and rodents for as long as she can remember.

And while she knows moving on won't be easy, she said it's their only option.

"We're just trying to pray for the best and prepare for the worst, because that's what people out here do because they don't have anywhere to go," Staten said.

Staten said the housing authority offered to give some people vouchers to help them find a new place to live.

She says the problem is only those who are up to date with their rent will get them.

Another neighbor who spoke with 5 on Your Side said she was told residents would be able to use the vouchers to find a home in another low-income property.

© 2018 KSDK