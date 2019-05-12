ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Federal charges against were announced Wednesday against two men after a 64-year-old man was shot and killed in Wellston on Monday morning.

Tyrus K. Young, 19, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle. Keyshawn T. Brown, 22, is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon. Both suspects are from Wellston.

RELATED: Man shot to death in Wellston Monday morning

North County police responded at around 9:45 a.m. Monday to the 1500 block of Wellston Place, where 64-year-old Wendell Wright was found shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Shortly after the shooting, police tried to pull over a silver BMW, but it fled from them. Around 9 p.m., police saw the same car and the occupants got out of the car and tried to run. Police took them into custody

Young and Brown were charged after a Major Case Squad investigation. Both are being held without bond.

