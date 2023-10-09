'No contract, no peace': Dozens gather to rally at Wentzville GM plant as labor strike looms

Contract negotiations are between the labor union and GM, Ford and Chrysler owner, Stellantis. The current contract will expire Thursday.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Members of the United Auto Workers Union (UAW) say they will begin their strike at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday if their demands are not met. That day will mark the current contract expiration date.

Currently, UAW workers at the GM plant in Wentzville say they're only eligible for a 6% raise with no pension or retirement plan for when people stop working.

UAW Local 2250 held a rally on Sunday near the Wentzville plant to show the corporations how serious they are.

Union members who attended shouted phrases including "No contract, no peace."

Darin Gilley, a member of UAW Local 2250, says the demands are simple: They want better pay, better benefits and better working conditions. Gilley said nearly 4,000 people work at the GM plant in Wentzville.

"There's no reason to have big three companies make a quarter of a billion dollars in the last ten years and act like they can't afford anything. It's ridiculous," Gilley said.

The labor union is negotiating with three companies including Ford, General Motors and Chrysler owner, Stellantis. The latest movement on the contract negotiations was last Thursday when GM made a counterproposal with a 10% wage hike.

For Gilley, that's not nearly enough. UAW's president Shawn Fain echoed what members said and called the offer 'insulting'.

"They've eliminated pensions, retirement and an 8-year wage progression, so you spend a third of your career at substandard wages. That is an unsustainable situation," Gilley said.

The last time UAW workers were on strike was in 2019 for 40 days. Workers did not receive regular paychecks. Instead, they received strike pay.

Gilley said working during the pandemic was difficult as a line worker.

"It was 90 degrees with a mask, you're sweating. Halfway through you had to replace your mask halfway through…those are the kinds of sacrifices that the white collar people...bless their hearts didn't have to make," Gilley said.

Rosemarie White was one of dozens of women who were at Sunday's rally. She said coming together sets a tone for business leaders & community members.

"Just support! People coming to say okay we understand, we're behind you," White said.

If the strike happens, economists predict that dwindling car inventory could increase the price of cars at dealerships.

