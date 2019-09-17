WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Under a hot September sun, GM workers stand at the edge of the automaker's property line. Signs in their hands read "UAW on strike."

The United Auto Workers strike is affecting 4,500 Wentzville employees, as well as neighboring businesses like Zisser Tires.

"Traffic's been just a little bit lighter," James Huitt said. "There's not a lot of employee traffic to and from the plant like we would typically see. Even industrial traffic is a little bit lighter today."

As one of Wentzville's biggest private employers, city leaders are talking about the potential impact of an ongoing strike.

"We have had a few people reach out to me and ask 'How long do you think it's going to last?'" Mayor Nick Guccione said. "I wish I had a crystal ball, so I'd know the answer to that. But I know they're back at the bargaining table so I'm happy about that. If you're talking, you're making progress."

Guccione said he'd planned to talk to GM officials in three weeks about a possible investment in the plant, though that's delayed while parties discuss a contract deal.

"I'm kind of hoping they can get those people back to work, back employed so they can continue to provide for their families," Huitt said.

