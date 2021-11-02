Wentzville child hospitalized with mercury poisoning, EPA investigating

If mercury is not properly cleaned up, it can remain for months or years and cause an ongoing health risk, the EPA said in a press release.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating a spill of elemental mercury that sent a child to the hospital.

A press release from the EPA said children at a Wentzville, Missouri, home were playing with a small vial of elemental mercury about five months ago when it spilled. On Oct. 29, a St. Louis area hospital called the EPA to report a mercury poisoning incident.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources performed an initial mercury vapor screening of the child’s home the next day and found elevated levels of mercury vapor throughout the home. In its search, the EPA found elevated levels at two other homes in the area as well. Families in each of the homes have been relocated while the EPA removes contaminated items from the homes.

The EPA tested six schools in the area and did not find elevated levels of mercury.

The EPA provided the following tips on what to do if you think mercury was spilled.

Once spilled, mercury beads can scatter and settle into nooks and cracks in the floor.

Many standard techniques for cleaning up a liquid spill (like using a mop or towels) should not be used to clean up mercury; in fact, this is likely to spread the mercury and increase toxic vapors.

Do not vacuum up spilled mercury, because it will vaporize and increase exposure.

Never put mercury-contaminated clothing in a washing machine. Bag clothes and shoes and put them outside in the sun.

At room temperature, exposed elemental mercury can evaporate to become an invisible, odorless toxic vapor, the EPA said.

Possible symptoms of mercury poisoning may include:

Loss of peripheral vision

"Pins and needles" feelings, usually in the hands, feet, and around the mouth

Lack of coordination of movements

Impairment of speech, hearing, walking

Muscle weakness