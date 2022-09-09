Customers say this Wentzville contractor took big deposits, never completed work

When 5 On Your Side stopped by Tri-County Fence & Deck, there was a notice from the St. Charles County Sheriff's Office on the front door.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Viewers have recently reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns about a Wentzville company that they said took their money and skipped town.

Wentzville natives Corliss Foley and Michael Balcom live roughly three miles from one another, but they were recently drawn together by their remarkably similar stories.

Balcom chose Tri-County Fence & Deck after his neighbors had their fence put in by the company. Foley went with Tri-County for a deck and fence to contain her dog because the contractor's bid was lower than others and it appeared to have a good reputation.

As part of their agreements, Balcom and Foley put down big deposits up front.

“We wrote (Tri-County) a check for $7,700,” Foley said. “Not only did they not do any work, they never even came back.”

Balcom said he's out $4,415 for work that was never done.

“I feel that when he came and took my check, he knew that they weren’t going to put a fence in,” Balcom said.

5 On Your Side made multiple attempts to reach out to the owners of Tri-County Fence & Deck and even stopped by their store, only to find a notice from the St. Charles County Sheriff’s Office on the front door.

“It was locked up,” Balcom said. “There’s nobody around.”

“There’s never anybody over there,” Foley agreed.

After sharing their stories online, they come into contact with nearly a dozen other unsatisfied Tri-County customers.

“I think it’s over $100,000 now that’s come to light,” Balcom said. “We’ve been had, and it sucks because I don’t have a lot of money.”

5 On Your Side reached out to the Better Business Bureau to find out what options these customers may have. Tri-County advertises that it is A+-rated, but we found out that’s not exactly true.

“They are not accredited with Better Business Bureau,” Rebecca Phoenix said. “This business is F-rated. BBB has contacted them to let them know that they should cease and desist from using the BBB-accredited business seal.”

In addition to the cease and desist letter from the Better Business Bureau, Tri-County is also facing multiple small claims suits in both St. Charles and St. Louis counties. That has some calling for the attorney general to step in.

“I’m not so much worried about the money as I am about making sure these people don’t do it to other people,” Balcom said.

“(You) can’t help us. We’re victims. We’re done," Foley said. "But maybe we can help someone who’s not."

If you would like to file a consumer complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, click here.

