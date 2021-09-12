Wentzville elementary students on alleged 'hit list'

"I am mad. It infuriates me to know that my kids were on a hit list," said one Wentzville mom.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — "My fourth grader is very scared to be on the school bus," said concerned mom, Katie Bury.

Bury says her 11-year-old son is now afraid to ride the school bus to Journey Elementary School in Wentzville.

It's after she says last Wednesday her fourth and sixth-grade sons were both on a 'hit list' allegedly comprised by three of their fellow classmates.

Bury says the two boys and one girl are sixth-graders at the school.

"It infuriates me. I am so mad and I'm just dumbfounded by all of this," Bury told 5 On Your Side.

The Wentzville mom says the students were on their school bus when they "talked about killing several of their classmates."

"I know my two kids and at least two others were on the 'hit list'. It's one thing to hear it and you hear all about it on the news and it's a tragedy, but when it's your own kids, it's a different ball game," said the furious mom.

No students were hurt and parents say no 'hit list' was found.

Wentzville police were called to the school after the allegations came to light.

Parents say the three students were suspended for 10 days.

School officials say "for privacy reasons, we are unable to comment on discipline related to individual students."

"Those kids should have been expelled. They shouldn't be allowed back on the school bus," said Bury.

In a statement, Brynne Cramer, a spokesperson for the district says, "Student safety is extremely important to the Wentzville School District. All threats are taken very seriously and met with appropriate disciplinary action. We follow district policies and work closely with our students' families and law enforcement when necessary."

A look at national statistics reveals disturbing numbers.

Researchers say as of today, there have been 31 school shootings in the United States. And 23 since Aug. 1.

"The warning signs are the ways to prevent these horrible events from happening. These school shootings seem to be more and more common. I worry about the students who are hearing about this, who are made afraid by it and even if there is no actual danger," said Dr. Eric Spiegel.

Dr. Spiegel is a Child Psychiatrist at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

He says in addition to recognizing all, possible warning signs, parents must also not hesitate to talk candidly to their kids about school safety and violence of any kind.

"I would explicitly bring it up especially if it were their school or something you think they were exposed to, had knowledge of. Go ahead and be their source of information," said Dr. Spiegel.

"You got to hold them tight and listen to everything your child says. Don't brush it off," said Bury.