WENTZVILLE, Mo. — With Halloween barely in the rearview, the Perkins family took advantage of a rare November snow day.

"My daughter up there wanted an igloo and I just kept packing up snow and it kept getting bigger," said Randie Perkins.

Racking leaves and shoveling snow at the same time, Perkins said the seasons overlapped in Wentzville.

The area got more than eight inches of snow Thursday, making it ground zero for the highest snow totals in the region.

"I thought it was going to be a couple inches, so you were surprised, yea, cause it kept snowing," Perkins said.

To mark the occasion, the Perkins family, with some help from their tiny neighbors, built an 8-foot snow house right on their front lawn.

"There my snow packers, they're packing it all down so we can dig the hole out for the igloo," said Perkins.

And the thing is, they've done it before. And they've been waiting years to do it again.

"That was probably like a 4 or 5-hour ordeal, this is probably taking me about 2 and a half hours," said Perkins.

So, for anyone driving through Wentzville, don't be alarmed, this small hut filled with small people is all for show.

