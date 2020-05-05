2 homes damaged in Tuesday morning fire in Wentzville

There are no reports of injuries

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A fire damaged two homes in a Wentzville neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The Wentzville Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Brookfield Boulevard after a report of a garage fire. When firefighters arrived, one home was "heavily involved" and the fire was threatening a nearby home.

The people inside were able to get out and there were no reports of injuries, the fire department said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but there was extensive damage to one home and damage to the other.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause.

The Lake Saint Louis Fire Protection District assisted the Wentzville Fire Department in putting out the fire.