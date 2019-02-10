WENTZVILLE, Mo. — It's time for the shift change at Wentzville's GM plant. One crew replaces another, not on the factory floor but along the property's perimeter.

Members from UAW Local 2250 are taking turns blocking the gates as contract negotiations continue in Detroit.

At City Hall, they're watching and waiting to see how it all plays out, even visiting the front lines while the walk-off continues.

"Morale's pretty good," Mayor Nick Guccione said. "People are in it for the long haul. They'd like to get it resolved, but they're committed to their mission."

Guccione said people are still spending money around Wentzville, though he is watching as the first ripple effects begin to spread from the GM plant.

"The strike has had an effect somewhat on some of the other suppliers," he said. "There's been a reduction in some of them in the workforce, but they're still operational, moving along."

You can still see the new car stickers on the trucks at Ground Effects, a company that spray-lines truck beds. 5 On Your Side was told employees are temporarily laid off until the strike is over.

The same's been said about two neighboring seat manufacturers in Wentzville: Lear & Faurecia.

Though UAW union members at the two companies on Edinger Road aren't directly involved in the national walkout, some workers are reportedly on hold while the production's at a standstill at the GM plant across the street.

Contact reporter Sara Machi on Facebook and Twitter.

More local news:

RELATED: North St. Louis church becomes target of thieves years after being victim of arson

RELATED: 'It's her whole hand' | Laila gets a Blues Stanley Cup Championship ring

RELATED: PGA to announce multi-year agreement to host PGA Tour Champions events in St. Louis