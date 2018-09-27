WENTZVILLE, Mo. — School buses have safety features like stop arms to protect our kids when they roll through our neighborhoods, but the ice cream truck that hit and killed a toddler in Wentzville did not.

Now the mayor wants to change the rules for food vendors to make them safer.

"Whether its sensors to alert the driver that there's someone in front of the vehicle, stop arms, 360 mirrors, there's a lot of options,” Mayor Nick Guccione said.

He believes if the ice cream truck that hit Felicity Karam had any of those features, she might still be here.

That’s why he asked Wentzville's board of aldermen to start considering the possibility Wednesday.

“I think we're a proactive community. When things happen, we try to make it safer for the future,” he said.

And a friend of the Karam family said she supports the idea.

"As a mom of a 9-year-old and a 6-year-old, I think it impacts everyone who lives here. And I think something needs to be done because we don't want this to happen to anyone else's baby,” Deneke Bakalar said.

The mayor is still hashing out the details, but he says the price is the least of his concerns.

"The vendors are coming into our city and they're here to make money, so if they raise the ice cream 15 cents to pay for it, then that's their business decision,” he said.

He says priority number one is making sure our kids are protected.

"If we do nothing, it’s going to happen again,” he said.

The mayor says he plans to have something drafted by the next meeting, October 10. He said that's when he wants to bring in the vendors to discuss just how viable these changes would be.

