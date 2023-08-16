Lottery ticket purchased in Wentzville wins $104K Show Me Cash jackpot

The winning ticket was purchased at the Country Club Express Car Wash on Wentzville Parkway.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A lottery player won a $104,000 jackpot in July from a Show Me Cash ticket purchased at a Wentzville store.

The Missouri Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at the Country Club Express Car Wash on Wentzville Parkway and matched all five winning numbers in the July 23 drawing: 7, 13, 27, 31 and 38.

The ticket's purchaser claimed their prize at the lottery's St. Louis office.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m. Jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until one. The lottery said Wednesday night's jackpot is estimated at $199,000.