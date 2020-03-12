Officials investigating stench in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Officials have been receiving complaints about an odor in Wentzville.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said it has received numerous concerns about "moldy/musty/chemical" odors in the area southeast of General Motors Wentzville plant.
DNR's St. Louis regional office said it has done multiple investigations on the odors, which include odor surveillance loops, interviewing concerned parties and meeting with GM Wentzville environmental health and safety staff and the City of Wentzville public works employees to find the source of the odors.
According to the DNR, at this time no violations of the odor regulation have been documented and the specific source of the odors has not yet been identified.
When the DNR conducted an assessment of GM's plant painting operations, it said there were chemical odors emitted by the painting process, but the detected odors did not exceed the dilution threshold of 7:1 per state rule.
The department also found that emissions from the painting operations are within allowable limits specified by the air permit. Additionally, no musty/moldy odors were detected at GM at the time of the investigation, the DNR said.
GM has voluntarily agreed to investigate the source of the chemical odors, including sending samples from various paint processes to an outside expert for analysis.
Statement from GM Wentzville
"The General Motors Wentzville Assembly plant is in full compliance with our current air emission permits. Since being made aware of an intermittent odor concern around our plant, the Wentzville Assembly environmental team has been working closely with the Missouri DNR and the City of Wentzville to identify the potential source of the odor. We have verified that the plant has made no process changes during the past year. We continue to investigate the issue including sending samples from various paint processes to an outside expert for analysis. We will share the results of those tests with the City and DNR. Additionally, we have been mapping the odor complaints, including characterizing the type of odor, to our operations schedule to determine if there is any correlation. These investigations are continuing and we ask for residents to share their concerns by sending an email to wentzville.environmental@gm.com. To help with our investigation, please include the date and time of the odor concern, where you detected it, and describe the smell: musty, paint, etc.
In addition, the plant is currently contracting with an external environmental firm to deep clean our paint sludge systems and we are expediting the project to complete it by the end of 2020.
We look forward to continued cooperation with regulatory agencies and open communication within our community."
The DNR encourages residents to call the department’s St. Louis regional office at 314-416-2960 when the odor is present, or they can submit concerns online at dnr.mo.gov/concern.htm.
