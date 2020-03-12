Officials investigating stench in Wentzville

"The General Motors Wentzville Assembly plant is in full compliance with our current air emission permits. Since being made aware of an intermittent odor concern around our plant, the Wentzville Assembly environmental team has been working closely with the Missouri DNR and the City of Wentzville to identify the potential source of the odor. We have verified that the plant has made no process changes during the past year. We continue to investigate the issue including sending samples from various paint processes to an outside expert for analysis. We will share the results of those tests with the City and DNR. Additionally, we have been mapping the odor complaints, including characterizing the type of odor, to our operations schedule to determine if there is any correlation. These investigations are continuing and we ask for residents to share their concerns by sending an email to wentzville.environmental@gm.com. To help with our investigation, please include the date and time of the odor concern, where you detected it, and describe the smell: musty, paint, etc.



In addition, the plant is currently contracting with an external environmental firm to deep clean our paint sludge systems and we are expediting the project to complete it by the end of 2020.



We look forward to continued cooperation with regulatory agencies and open communication within our community."