WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The City of Wentzville honored one of its residents Thursday.

The mayor and city board voted Wednesday night to make Oct. 11 'Officer Craig Tudor Day'. Tudor was responding to a call on Aug. 26, 2016, when his patrol car collided with another car and flipped.

A post on the Wentzville Police Department Facebook page said the city is proud to honor one of their residents and support him in his recovery.

