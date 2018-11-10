WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The City of Wentzville honored one of its residents Thursday.

The mayor and city board voted Wednesday night to make Oct. 11 'Officer Craig Tudor Day'. Tudor was responding to a call on Aug. 26, 2016, when his patrol car collided with another car and flipped.

A post on the Wentzville Police Department Facebook page said the city is proud to honor one of their residents and support him in his recovery.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Related:

© 2018 KSDK