WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Police are looking for a 74-year-old man who hasn't been seen since leaving his home this weekend.

Police said Donald West left his home on the 1800 block of Autumn Hill Drive in Wentzville at around 7 p.m. Friday. He was last seen driving his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with Missouri license plates 88A0FE.

He is about 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds with green eyes. He suffers from dementia.

Police said he talked to his family about being unhappy with his living situation and talked about going to live in Florida or Mississippi before leaving the house.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wentzville Police Department at 636-327-5105 or dial 911.

