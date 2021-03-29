Wentzville to reopen aquatic facilities for summer 2021

Public pools will be open again in Wentzville this summer, but with a few changes

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — After being closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wentzville aquatic facilities are ready to open up for summer 2021.

In a release, the Wentzville Parks and Recreation Department announced it will open Progress Park Pool and Splash Station Aquatic Center this summer, but with a few changes.

The department said it plans on limiting the use of Progress Park Pool for programming only, such as fitness classes and swimming lessons to start the season. Splash Station will be open for daily public swimming for two, three-hour sessions with reservations required to limit attendance if needed. There will be a 30-minute gap in between sessions where guests will be asked to leave and staff will clean the facility.

The City of Wentzville said there is a phased plan to eliminate the need for reservations at Progress Park Pool as the summer progresses. That plan is dependent on the ability to hire additional lifeguards as well as CDC recommendations.