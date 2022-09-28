Wentzville revokes contractor's business license after allegedly taking thousands from customers

The Mayor of Wentzville said criminal action against the company is next.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Following 5 On Your Side's reports on a Wentzville contractor who is accused of taking hundreds of thousands from residents, the city is taking action.

In a unanimous vote, the Wentzville Board of Alderman along with the mayor immediately revoked the business license for Tri-County Fence and Deck.

Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione said they moved to revoke Tri-County Fence and Deck’s business license because they have evidence they violated several city ordinances and codes.

“They ask for these deposits, and then they don't come back and they won't answer the phone, and they close up shop once they have enough money. I don't know what happened,” Guccione said.

The mayor said he's frustrated this company took advantage of hardworking residents.

“It's pretty heart-wrenching to see in a tough economy, people lose that type of money," he said. "That's a lot of money to lose, you know, $30,000, $10,000 that's not chump change.”

Will Boughton said he's a victim and is now out thousands of dollars for a job that was never finished.

“From what I understand there's between 25 and 50 family victims who have lost over $200,000, most of it is in felony range,” Boughton said.

The mayor said this is only the beginning.

“Our police department as well as other municipalities are working with the attorney general's office. And my understanding is charges will probably be filed soon for fraud and deception,” Guccione said.

He said he will also be meeting with mayors across St. Charles County to try and stop this company from doing business anywhere else even under a different name.

But Boughton said that might already be happening.

“The son, who is a sales rep, has opened another business so he's coming to your door to sell again and steal from Wentzville residents opened under G&E industries LLC and G&E Fence and Outdoor Solutions,” Boughton said.