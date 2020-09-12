'He was thoughtful and kind' | Wentzville School District shares message about boy killed in crash

"He was thoughtful and kind and always tried his best. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy"

ST. LOUIS — The Wentzville School District shared a message on social media about a student who was killed in a car accident in St. Louis over the weekend.

Elijah Alexander, 9, passed away on Tuesday after being critically injured in a crash Friday night. The driver and two other children were also injured in the crash.

Elijah was a third-grade student at Heritage Intermediate School.

“Eli was a young boy who cared deeply for his family,” said Heritage principal Dr. Jodi Oliver. “He was thoughtful and kind and always tried his best. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy.”

On Facebook, the district announced Elijah’s passing and offered counseling services to anyone in the district who needs it. A team of educational support counselors will be at the school throughout the week.