Wentzville woman wins $6.9M on lottery ticket

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A Wentzville woman is millions of dollars richer after winning on a lotto ticket.

According to the Missouri Lottery, Linda Barker purchased the winning ticket from the lottery's Oct. 7 drawing at Schnucks located at 1960 Wentzville Parkway.

Her Quick Pick ticket matched all six numbers drawn - 3,5,13,36,41,42 - to win the $6.9 million prize.

The Missouri Lottery said Barker is the second player to become a Missouri Lottery-made millionaire by winning a lotto jackpot in 2020.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in St. Charles County won more than $49.5 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $11.6 million went to educational programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of more than $600, by appointment only and in accordance with local health orders.