'We're angry, we're disgusted' | Downtown St. Louis advocacy group demands improvements, more reinforcements

ST. LOUIS — After the crash that critically injured Tennessee teenager Janae Edmonson this past weekend, people are speaking up, angered and frustrated with the crime that's plaguing the city of St. Louis.

One advocacy group voiced demands for change since the organization started five years ago.

Citizens for a Greater Downtown is a group of residents, business and property owners, and developers concerned about the conditions in the area and asking for improvements.

The chair of the group, Les Sterman is a long-time resident of downtown St. Louis for 17 years and he said, he's seen criminal activity only go up.

He explained the criminal activity worsened during the pandemic and it continues.

"We've seen large groups of people, gunfire shootings, racing. The diminished police presence downtown, lack of traffic enforcement," Sterman said.

One example he talked about was a 2020 deadly crash.

Police at the time said, a Dodge charger sped down Washington Avenue, ran through red lights before crashing into a pickup truck.

Four people were thrown from the vehicle and a 17-year-old died.

And now, Sterman lives just a few feet away from the horrific crash on 11th and St. Charles, where Edmondson lost her legs after being pinned by a car.

Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Riley from St. Louis faces multiple new criminal charges for striking Edmondson with his car while out on bond.

Edmondson remains hospitalized in stable critical condition.

Gardner's office dropped armed robbery charges against Riley last summer. Court records say the prosecutor's office wasn't ready to proceed at the time.

"We're angry, we're disgusted, we're frustrated. This weekend's events, which is entirely preventable, has pushed many of us over the edge. Things are continuing and get worse, and the lack of enforcement encourages more of this activity," Sterman told 5 On Your Side.

The advocacy group even participated in a five-point plan to improve safety downtown.

"That plan is a couple years old, and we provided it to the city. It addresses problem properties. It would address traffic enforcement. They require a resolute activity by the city. We haven't gotten much response," Sterman admitted.

Sterman said action is needed, after noticing a lack of police presence.

"They are stretched thin, there's only so much they can do," Sterman pointed out.

The St. Louis Police Department admits those staffing challenges.

Even with the shortage, police said, they're increasing patrols in the area.

In a news briefing Wednesday morning, police shared extra patrols are assigned on the weekends and when big events come around.

A spokesperson also said they are using the sky cop mobile cameras.

Major Shawn Dace added, "As far as increasing visibility that's always a key issue in regard to making people feel safe downtown."

Police also told news reporters, it may be time to re-examine their high accident locations and see if more patrols need to be added there.

But despite the lack of resources, police said, they're still hopeful.

"We feel like we do a good job downtown. We feel like downtown is still a safe place to go," Major Dace said.

However, Sterman believes more efforts need to be done by multiple parties to make the wave of changes residents and visitors deserve to see.

"The city has failed us, and the criminal justice system has failed us and that's led to where we are right now. We have to address root causes and address the things that are happening every day. We can walk and chew gum at the same time," Sterman told 5 On Your Side. "We like to see people taking responsibility, being accountable and taking action. Not making excuses, not blaming someone else."

