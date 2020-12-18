Volunteers at Wesley House helping families this holiday season

ST. LOUIS — The Wesley House Association and Spectrum teamed up to help families in need this season.
Volunteers gave out food, toys and bikes Thursday morning at the Wesley House in north city.
Donations came from Spectrum, GM Wentzville, The St. Louis Police Athletic League and Missouri Tamil Sangam.
"We donated some in India, but we also wanted to donate some where we live. So that's why we choose this organization we feel really proud and happy to do what we can do," Dillibabu from Missouri Tamil Sangam said.
Spectrum also donated home safety kits which included a first aid kit, a night light, smoke alarm, emergency radio and carbon monoxide tester.