West County Center stores push for new employees

They're preparing for the holiday season in a year where hundreds of thousands of retail workers have quit

DES PERES, Mo. — The yellow, round-headed, and brick-footed “minifigs” are perfectly fun, but they aren't the people the LEGO store at West County Mall needs right now. Instead, they're working to build up their staff.

“I'm very passionate about LEGO,” said Anthony Messerly, who hopes he's the missing piece they've been looking for.

“I kind of wanted to spread that joy and love for that toy company. And hopefully, I get the job,” adds Messerly.

It's why he stopped by the West County Mall job fair Friday afternoon, where LEGO was among more than a dozen of the mall's most popular stores that came out to staff up.

“Whatever the pay range that you're looking for, whatever the schedule you're looking for, whatever the discount that you're looking for for the holidays, all of those opportunities are available,” said Sean Phillips, head of marketing at the mall.

This hiring push comes at a critical time for stores: along with the usual drive for more staffing ahead of the holidays, retail is particularly suffering from this "great labor shortage," or "the big quit," we've heard so much about in 2021.

The latest data shows 4.3 million people left their jobs in August — that's a record — and 721 thousand of those were retail workers. That means those searching for a job have plenty of options.

“It is an employee's market,” said Matt Hill, the longtime manager at Buckle. He says they'll compete for good applicants.

“I know in certain companies there's signing bonuses which have been amazing and competitive, and other companies discounts on product, vacation days, and paid days that we haven't seen before,” Hill said.

While the mall itself was relatively busy for a weekday, Phillips says they see proof every day that people are ready to come out and shop. The job fair saw just a trickle of applicants come through.

“As I'm talking to all the store managers, you know, there's really the number one concern that they have for the holidays is making sure that they are fully staffed,” said Phillps. “This year, now that everyone is feeling more comfortable coming out and being part of the holiday shopping experience, it's kind of an unknown as to what it's going to look like.”

Hill says their team, and anyone who wants to join will help make this a more "normal" holiday shopping season.

"We're working through all the supply chain issues, but vendors are working hard behind the scenes to have the shelves stocked. Employees are working hard behind the scenes so that you'll see to have the shelves stocked. We have a great staff there, and we're looking to add, and we're going to be ready for the holidays for you guys," he said.