ST. LOUIS — A local St. Louis restaurant has found renewed hope after closing in February.

West End Grill & Pub in the Central West End is re-opening next month in its same location.

It comes after a group of neighbors offered to invest as part-owners in the restaurant.

For nearly eleven years, the pub has sat near the corner of Boyle and Maryland Avenue. But due to rapid changes in the district, the business lost money.

"It was just kind of a slow burn over time," Co-owner William Roth said. "When we ran out of options, the ultimate decision to close was kind of sad for us."

The local neighbors were so upset that their favorite gathering place had closed that weeks later they banded together to invest along with two of the original owners to reopen the restaurant.

"This is our everyday spot so we said we couldn't have this. We got to get together and think of something, put something together, to get it back open," said new co-owner Carol Kyser.

The four old owners of the restaurant, which once put a lot a focus on chefs and a more expensive menu, said the new pub will not need a full renovation to re-invent itself — only a small makeover. That means a fresh coat of paint along with new pictures and reupholstering.

"We'll be taking over things that went undone over the last couple of years," Roth said. "We're going to hang some new photos of gaslight square in that era."

Most the restaurants favorite dishes will also reappear. It's beloved pastas and fish plates will be on the menu. It will also be more affordable.

"It's going to be about the food and about the menu," he said. "We wanted to keep that spirit and that theme and especially since we're here in the historic gaslight neighborhood. We're not going to change that," Kyser added.

The pub plans to re-open on April 12th, the same night as the opening of the play True West by Sam Sheppard, which runs through April 28 at the Gaslight Theater.