West Nile detected in mosquitos in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The health department in St. Charles County said it detected West Nile Virus in mosquitos in the county.
In a press release, the St. Charles County Department of Public Health said virus was found during its routine trapping and surveillance program. The department said there have been no positive cases in humans this year, and the discovery is no "no reason for alarm."
“Following this positive indication in our community, our staff will increase treatment efforts aimed at reducing the risk for exposure to residents," Mosquito Control Program Coordinator Seth Otto V said. "Staff also reminds residents about the importance of taking steps to ‘Block the Bite’ whenever outdoors this summer and fall.”
Steps to "Block the Bite" include:
- Use insect repellent when outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus are proven to provide protection when used according to manufacturer’s recommendations. When also using sunscreen, apply the sunscreen first, let it dry, and then apply repellent.
- Limit time outdoors when mosquitoes are most active – during dusk and dawn hours.
- Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in traditional mosquito habitat such as wooded areas or tall grass.
- Drain areas around the home that may hold water for five days or longer. Common sites include clogged gutters, pool covers, potted plant, bird baths and tire swings.