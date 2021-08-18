West Nile detected in mosquitos in St. Charles County

The department said there have been no positive cases in humans this year, and the discovery is no "no reason for alarm"

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The health department in St. Charles County said it detected West Nile Virus in mosquitos in the county.

In a press release, the St. Charles County Department of Public Health said virus was found during its routine trapping and surveillance program. The department said there have been no positive cases in humans this year, and the discovery is no "no reason for alarm."

“Following this positive indication in our community, our staff will increase treatment efforts aimed at reducing the risk for exposure to residents," Mosquito Control Program Coordinator Seth Otto V said. "Staff also reminds residents about the importance of taking steps to ‘Block the Bite’ whenever outdoors this summer and fall.”

Steps to "Block the Bite" include: