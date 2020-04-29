Westbound I-44 will be reduced to 1 lane at I-270 Thursday

The closures begin at 8 a.m. and should wrap up by 4 p.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic shift could cause delays for drivers who travel westbound Interstate 44 Thursday.

MoDOT crews will be closing two extra lanes of I-44 between Geyer Road and the Soccer Park Road exit at 8 a.m.

There will be only one lane of traffic between Geyer Road and the Interstate 270 ramp; past that point, two lanes will be open until the Soccer Park Road exit.

Crews will reopen one lane by 2 p.m. and the other by 4 p.m., MoDOT said.

A portion of Route T in St. Charles County will also be closed Thursday while crews replace a box culvert. The route will be closed from Route 94 to Route TT from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Several lanes and exits along I-44 are closed until late 2020. For a full list of ongoing and upcoming closures in the St. Louis area, visit MoDOT's website.