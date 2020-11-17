Westport drug manufacturing firm lays off 70

The company, which is owned by Pfizer, told the state of Missouri that the reductions, at 1945 Craig Road in Maryland Heights, came on Friday

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Drug manufacturer Meridian Medical Technologies said this month it has eliminated its third shift at a facility in Westport, resulting in layoffs for 70 workers.

The company, which is owned by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), told the state of Missouri that the reductions, at 1945 Craig Road in Maryland Heights, came on Friday.

It said the move affects 60 unionized and 10 nonunionized employees. The unionized workers are represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 688.

Local 688 Secretary-Treasuer Chris Tongay didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Pfizer spokeswoman said in an email, "Due to decreased product demand at our Meridian St. Louis facility over the past several months, we no longer need to run three shifts and have made the difficult decision to eliminate the third shift. This decision was not made lightly and was preceded by a detailed study and senior leadership review of all potential scenarios."