ST. LOUIS — There have now been eight deaths linked to vaping-related illnesses associated with e-cigarettes.

As of Sept. 17, 530 cases of lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarette products or vaping have been reported to the CDC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave a PowerPoint presentation to doctors on a conference call earlier this week. Click here to see the full presentation

What are e-cigarettes?

E-cigarettes are a relatively new device.

E-cigarette products include devices, liquids, flavorings, refill pods and cartridges.

Photo from the CDC

The devices heat liquid to produce an aerosol that is inhaled by the user.

The CDC said e-cigarette aerosol can contain harmful or potentially harmful substances such as the ones below

Nicotine

Heavy metals (lead, nickel, tin)

Volatile organic compounds

Ultrafine particles

Cancer-causing chemicals

Flavoring (diacetyl)

The devices for e-cigarette products vary in shape, size, type and manufacturer. Common names include: e-cigs, vapes, E-hookahs, vape pens, mods, tanks, electronic nicotine delivery systems

E-Cigarette liquid can contain nicotine, flavorings, propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin used in varying proportions as carriers, other chemicals also present, cannabinoids (THC, CBD, butane hash oil.)

CDC

The liquid types include commercial refillable e-liquid, commercial non-refillable e-liquid and homemade or street sources.

Officials have not identified the one source causing the vaping-related illnesses.

Most patients have been young and otherwise healthy prior to the illnesses, the CDC said.

Reported symptoms over days to weeks include cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever, weight loss.

