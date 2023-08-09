What are strike funds?

A labor-management relations expert explains what this means for union workers as they negotiate and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — (The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)

When people go on strike, their employers don’t pay them. That makes it hard for workers who have walked off the job to keep paying their bills. Union members have an advantage during strikes because they can get help with housing, food and other essential expenses through payments from strike funds.

These payments only cover basic expenses and generally don’t fully replace lost income.

Beyond covering day-to-day operations, union dues accumulate for future uses, including strike funds. Once a strike is authorized, members in good standing are eligible to receive either a fixed dollar amount or a percentage of their earnings as outlined in the union’s constitution and bylaws.

Union members have traditionally reported to a local union’s office on a specific day and time to pick up their strike benefits. Some unions are seeing if they can rely instead on electronic distribution systems.

Why strike funds matter

When unions have amassed large strike funds, it can force employers to take the threat of a strike seriously because it signals that workers can stay off the job longer. That, in turn, can help unions win more of their demands during contract negotiations.

Other sources of financial support during strikes are limited.

Charity can play a role as well, depending on the industry. Some of the screenwriters and actors who went on strike in mid-2023 have been getting support from nonprofits like the Entertainment Community Fund and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation – to which celebrities like George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey have each given at least $1 million to help Hollywood workers get by while they’re not getting paychecks.

United Auto Workers on strike

The UAW went on strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis – the company that makes Chrysler vehicles – after its negotiations with the three Detroit-based automakers didn’t result in a contract by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2023.

The UAW has about $825 million in its strike fund. That money could probably last for 12 weeks if all of its nearly 150,000 members working for automakers were to go on strike at one time. But the union is initially targeting only three factories, with 13,000 workers walking off the job. This tactic will help ensure that its workers can stay on strike longer.

This article was updated on Sept. 15, 2023, to indicate that the UAW strike had begun and that the California legislature had passed a bill allowing workers on strike to get unemployment benefits.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. You can also read the original article.