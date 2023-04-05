What happens now that Kim Gardner has announced her resignation?

Governor Mike Parson will pick Gardner's replacement. The replacement would hold the office for the remainder of the term, which ends on Jan. 1, 2025.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced her resignation, effective June 1.

Gardner's announcement comes after a months-long effort to remove her from office by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, efforts for state control of the circuit attorney's office by state lawmakers and calls for her resignation.

Now that she has announced she will be stepping down, the process to pick her replacement can begin.

Who will be the next St. Louis Circuit Attorney?

According to state law, Governor Mike Parson will pick Gardner's replacement.

"Whenever any vacancy, caused in any manner or by any means whatsoever, occurs or exists in any state or county office originally filled by election of the people, other than in the offices of lieutenant governor, state senator or representative, sheriff, or recorder of deeds in the City of St. Louis, the vacancy shall be filled by appointment by the governor," the law says.

That replacement would hold the office for the remainder of the term, which ends on Jan. 1, 2025.

Sources told 5 On Your Side Political Editor Mark Maxwell that there was going to be a conversation between Parson, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and other local legislators before that selection is made.

"The governor has said he understands the sensitivity of an outsider, a Republican, appointing someone in a Democratic majority city," Maxwell said. "So he's going to do his best to at least give lip service or the appearance of that public buy-in."