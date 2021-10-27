What is a SARAA alert?

It stands for St. Louis Area Regional Abduction Alert

ST. LOUIS — We've heard of AMBER Alerts being issued for missing children, but what about a SARAA alert?

SARAA stands for St. Louis Area Regional Abduction Alert. The alert is specific to the St. Louis area. An AMBER Alert is a nationwide alert.

There are several differences in issuing each alert. Those differences are outlined in the lists below.

The child must be 16 years of age or younger and the law enforcement agency believes that the child has been kidnapped (i.e., unwillingly taken from the environment without permission from the child’s parent or legal guardian as defined in RSMo 565.110).

There is belief that the child is in danger of serious great bodily harm or death.

An investigation has verified the kidnapping and eliminated alternative explanations.

Sufficient information is available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the kidnapped child, alleged suspect or the alleged suspect’s vehicle.

This is the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert: