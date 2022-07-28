Turn Around, Don't Drown: What to do during flash-flooding conditions

After historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis area, it is best to remember: Turn Around, Don't Drown.

After historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis area, many vehicles have been damaged and caught in flash flood waters.

Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than any other thunderstorm-related hazard. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than half of flood-related drownings happen when a vehicle is driving into flood water.

TADD is a National Weather Service campaign to warn people of the hazards of flood waters while walking or driving.

Flood waters are dangerous and most people underestimate the force and power of the water. Many deaths occur in vehicles due to being caught in these floodwaters and being swept downstream.

The National Weather Service says that 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. Twelve inches can carry away most cars and 2 feet can carry away SUVs and trucks.

Even with four-wheel drive, the vehicle will lose traction against the fast-moving waters, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Many of these drownings are preventable.

Don't drive through flooded areas, take time to detour.

Never drive around the barrier if the road is blocked by flooded roads. The road may be collapsed under the water and it is hard to see.

You do not know the condition of the road under the water.

You don't know the depth of the water as well. It is hard to see due to the fast-moving water and at night, it is harder to see.

Floodwaters may contain hazards including sharp objects, chemicals, and electrical wires.

Reduce speeds during storm conditions.