What to know about the changes to Illinois’ stay-at-home order

CHICAGO — If you live in Illinois, there are some changes coming to the state’s stay-at-home order on Friday.
The modified version of Illinois’ stay-at-home order is in effect until the end of May.
During his Thursday press conference, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the following changes:
• Everybody over the age of 2 will be required to wear masks in public where a 6-foot social distance cannot be maintained
• Many of the state’s parks will reopen along with golf courses with strict social distancing measures
• Retail stores can reopen for pick-up and delivery services
• Pet grooming businesses may reopen
As of April 30, there are 52,918 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 2,355 people have died due to complications related to the virus.
Gov. Pritzker continues to hold press conferences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
