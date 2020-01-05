What to know about the changes to Illinois’ stay-at-home order

The modified version of Illinois’ stay-at-home order is in effect until the end of May

CHICAGO — If you live in Illinois, there are some changes coming to the state’s stay-at-home order on Friday.

During his Thursday press conference, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the following changes:

• Everybody over the age of 2 will be required to wear masks in public where a 6-foot social distance cannot be maintained

• Many of the state’s parks will reopen along with golf courses with strict social distancing measures

• Retail stores can reopen for pick-up and delivery services

• Pet grooming businesses may reopen

As of April 30, there are 52,918 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 2,355 people have died due to complications related to the virus.

