More than 3,000 cars run off the road and hit utility poles in Illinois every year.



Many people don't know what to do when a power line lands on their vehicle.

Ameren Illinois is working to change that.



The company created a safety video and sent it to more than 500 driver's ed instructors. Many are now using it as a teaching tool.

So what should you do if a power line falls on your car?



If your vehicle comes into contact with power lines, always presume the wires are live. Don't leave the vehicle, and warn others to stay away as well. You should call 911 immediately and wait for the power company to come and de-energize the lines.

But if you notice smoke or fire and you have to leave your car, you should jump out with both feet together while never touching both the car and the ground at the same time.

You should then get as far away as possible, but don't take normal steps -- shuffle or bunny hop.

