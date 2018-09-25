JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — What's in the water? That's what some people living along a local creek want to know after it turned a milky, blue color.

The strange-looking water in Glaize Creek has people worried it might be dangerous. So, 5 On Your Side took the concerns to the state of Missouri and found out they're now investigating.

The creek is usually dry. But along the bank, there’s a small trickle Kurt Theiss worries could be a big problem.

“You get really concerned because, you know, what are the environmental impacts?” said Theiss.

He’s a hunter and fisherman who’s lived near the creek for most of his life.

“There are deer and other animals that drink this water and feed on the plants here. Then hunters take those animals and whatever it is can get into the food chain.”

Theiss took photos of the creek on July 31 after a rainstorm.

“I noticed the water was discolored. It didn't look like the traditional runoff.”

He said he’s never noticed anything like it before. So, he searched until he found the source.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“It looked like it was actually coming down right here,” Theiss said, pointing to a spillway coming from uphill.

Rocks in the spillway are still stained with a blue-green tint. That has Theiss concerned about what was streaming into the creek below.

“Something wasn't right, something was leaking or dumped in,” he said.

And the Missouri Department of Natural Resources says Theiss was right. Their investigation found a nearby company spilled a non-toxic dye and rainwater washed it into the creek, turning it the unusual color.

The Department’s official report wasn’t complete at the time of our story, so the name of the company wasn’t public. But DNR says the company did cooperate with the investigation. Based on the amount of dye that was spilled, the company wasn’t required by law to report it.

But on Tuesday, weeks after the spill, the creek's pools that are fed by the runoff were still murky with a slimy film on top. 5 On Your Side reported it to DNR and we're told someone will be out to take another look.

That has Theiss feeling a little uneasy.

“Because you don't know what it is, where it came from and whether it's going to be there again.”

5 On Your Side will follow DNR's investigation and once it's done we’ll let you know what else investigators found out about the creek.

If you ever have concerns about a local body of water, call the Missouri Department of Resources immediately so investigators can take a look.

© 2018 KSDK