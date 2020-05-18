Here are 7 things that can reopen in the St. Louis area on May 18

Both St. Louis city and St. Louis County are in the first phase of reopening

ST. LOUIS — On May 18, restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the St. Louis area began to ease.

Both St. Louis city and St. Louis County are in the first phase of reopening.

Leaders want to remind people to continue to wash your hands, stay 6 feet apart, wear a mask and stay home when sick.

Further phases of relaxation or modification of the Phase I reopening guidance will be determined based up health data, experience, continued developments in testing and treatment and the availability of a vaccine, according to leaders.

Click here for the protocols places must follow as they reopen

Here are seven things that can reopen on May 18

Malls: just because the mall is open, that doesn’t mean all the stores inside will be

St. Louis Galleria, Plaza Frontenac, South County Center and West County Center will reopen on May 18.

Retail: Stores can reopen for in-store shopping.

Restaurants: Some restaurants will reopen, while some will stick with curbside service for now.

Parks: All St. Louis County, city parks and trails are open – most loop trails have been converted to one-way traffic trails. Restrooms, indoor facilities, sports courts, shelters, playgrounds and skate parks remain closed.

Personal services: Hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, esthetician services, cosmetologist services, tanning services, massage therapists, body art professionals

Pet facilities: Pet grooming facilities, pet training facilities

Churches: Must adhere to CDC guidelines

OTHER STORIES