3 St. Louis bars ordered to temporarily close after city says they violated public health orders

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city would be moving to temporarily close businesses that have continued to ignore public health orders

ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis area businesses have been served with orders to temporarily shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Just before 5:45 p.m., sheriff Vernon Betts told 5 On Your Side’s Brandon Merano that Wheelhouse and Start Bar in downtown were served with the temporary orders and Big Daddy’s on The Landing is also being asked to temporarily close. Betts also told Merano more businesses are expected to receive a temporary order to shut down.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said earlier on Monday the city would be moving to close businesses that have continued to ignore public health orders and put the public’s safety in jeopardy.

#BREAKING St. Louis Sheriff currently serving Wheelhouse and Start Bar with temporary shutdowns down order @LydaKrewson issued this afternoon pic.twitter.com/EDrxM58V0o — Brandon Merano (@Brandon_Merano) July 27, 2020

Krewson said these are some of the same businesses that have previously received cease and desist letters for the city’s department of health, but have continued to openly disregard rules that require people to socially distance and wear face masks.

This comes after video on social media showed people inside Wheelhouse over the weekend ignoring social distancing standards and face mask mandates.

Krewson said bars, nightclubs and establishments that are forced to temporarily close will have to stay closed for 14 days.

"The City will continue to monitor compliance among all businesses, explore additional enforcement measures, and issue cease and desist letters when necessary. Non-compliant establishments run the risk of also being shut down," the city said in a news release Monday afternoon.

5 On Your Side's Brandon Merano spoke with the manager of the Wheelhouse Monday afternoon. The manager did not have any comment.

On June 26, Wheelhouse, Start Bar and The Midwestern temporarily closed again in the “best interest of its staff and customers.”