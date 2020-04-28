When will St. Louis County parks reopen? County executive to unveil plan on Tuesday

The announcement will provide details on when the parks will open and what restrictions will be in place to ensure they can be enjoyed safely

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will announce a plan on Tuesday to reopen the county’s parks.

The announcement will provide details on when the parks will open and what restrictions will be in place to ensure they can be enjoyed safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We do believe that we can do this safely if we adjust the behavior of people in the parks and provide them with instructions and support to prevent crowding,” County Executive Page said. “With the parks reopened, residents can enjoy some of our best amenities and our stir-crazy kids will have some options to relieve some of their energy.”

During his Monday briefing he said he’d announce the plan on Tuesday. Page has said that it was necessary to close them to help with the spread of the virus. He received pushback from residents when he closed the parks.

“Closing our parks was necessary to help stem the spread of coronavirus in our community, but reopening them with some restrictions we believe is the right thing to do.”

As of April 27, there are 2,898 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county. More than 900 people have recovered and 132 have died in the county due to complications from COVID-19.

The county’s stay-at-home order has been extended until further notice. The initial stay-at-home order was set to expire on April 22. The new order does not have an official end date.