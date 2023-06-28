Where to watch professional fireworks shows this Fourth of July

x
If you are looking for a beautiful display in the night sky, there are plenty of options in the St. Louis area this year.

ST. LOUIS — Independence Day is right around the corner. With dry conditions, fire officials are asking residents to refrain from shooting off their own fireworks.

But if you are looking for a beautiful display in the night sky, there are plenty of options in the St. Louis area this year.

Here's a list of some of the local fireworks shows scheduled this year:

St. Louis

Fair Saint Louis Fireworks Spectacular

The Fair Saint Louis Fireworks Spectacular is back for its 42nd season this year. According to the event website, the display will feature 3,600 pounds of fireworks on the riverfront.

The show will start at about 9:45 on July 4.

Alton, Illinois

Fireworks on the Mississippi at the Alton Amphitheater

If you are looking for riverfront fireworks on the Illinois side, Alton has you covered. The party starts at 5 p.m., with food trucks and concessions for sale. 

DJs will be playing music from 5 to 7:30 p.m., leading up to a live show from the 399th Army Band from Ft. Leonard Wood.

Fireworks begin at 9:30.

Bridgeton

Fourth of July Celebration

The city of Bridgeton will cap off its Independence Day celebration with a fireworks show just after sundown, around 9 p.m.

Before the show, the city will have a car show, parade and food and live music to celebrate the day.

Chesterfield

Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

If you are looking for a family-friendly Fourth of July event, Chesterfield has something for you. Starting at 6 p.m., you can bring your family for a free event that features pony rides, a petting zoo, Circus Kaput and more.

Live music from the Fat Pocket Band will lead up to the fireworks show, which begins at 9 p.m.

Columbia, Illinois

Fourth of July Bike Parade and Activities 

Kids can decorate their bikes and join the parade down Main St. to Meter Park from 10 a.m. - noon. Other festivities including food, games, and fireworks will be available as well for guests from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dupo, IL

Fireworks in the Park

The village of Dupo, Illinois, is putting on a festival for Independence Day complete with activities for kids like a bounce house, balloon artist and giant Jenga. There will also be several food options like hot dogs, funnel cakes and more. And the Splash Pad will be open too, so don't forget your suits!

Edwardsville

Fireworks 2023

The annual free fireworks show will cap off an evening of food and fun.

The event is on Saturday, July 1.

Ellisville

Independence Day Celebration

Enjoy a concert from Griffin and the Gargoyles, along with barbecue and drink vendors on July 4 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Bluebird Park.

Eureka 

Independence Day Celebration

Enjoy live music from Steven Woolley and the Groove, local food trucks, and a firework display with the Eureka Parks and Recreation Department. The event is at Eureka Parks and Recreation Department from 6 to 10 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:15.

Ferguson

January-Wabash Memorial Park

The day-long celebration includes a parade, festival, live music and fireworks. The parade starts at 10 a.m. on July 4 at Adams St. and S. Florissant and ends at January-Wabash Memorial Park. The festival goes from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with fireworks starting at about 9:15 p.m.

Florissant

Fourth of July event

The event kicks off on July 4 at 7 p.m. with food trucks and live music from The Well Hungarians. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. The event is at the James J. Eagan Civic Center at Florissant Valley Park.

Jefferson Barracks

JB Blast Independence Day Celebration

Gates open at 5 p.m. on June 30 and a concert under the stars at Veterans Memorial Amphitheatre starts at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks. Several food trucks will also be present at the event in Jefferson Barracks Park.

Kirkwood

4th of July Freedom Festival

Food trucks start serving at 5 p.m. in Kirkwood Park, with live entertainment at 7 p.m. it all comes to a close with a fireworks show at about 9:20.

Manchester

City of Manchester Fourth of July Celebration

Enjoy food, drinks and live music with a free concert from Butchwax and the Hollywoods in Schroeder Park. The concert goes from 6 to 9 p.m. and is followed by a fireworks display.

Mascoutah

Mascoutah's Old Fashioned July 4 Celebration

The event includes fun for the whole family in Scheve Park, with a celebration starting at 4 p.m. Live music from White Collar Recession goes from 5 to 9 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30. 

O'Fallon, Missouri

 O'Fallon Heritage & Freedom Fest

The four-day event from July 1 through July 4 boasts carnival food and rides, concerts, vendors, a parade and two nights of fireworks.

The fireworks are scheduled for July 3 at 10:15 p.m. and July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at 900 T.R. Hughes Blvd.

The event also includes live performances from 38 Special and Chris Lane.

Sauget 

Post Game Firework show July 3 and 4

Enjoy post-game fireworks with the Gateway Grizzles after games on July 3 and 4. The games start at 7:05 p.m. at 2301 Grizzlie Bear Blvd. in Sauget, Illinois, and fireworks will be shot off after the game.

Six Flags St. Louis - Eureka 

Coca-Cola July 4 Fest

Celebrate the holiday at Six Flags July 4 Fest with rides, fireworks, and music from July 1 to July 4.

St. Charles

St. Charles Riverfest

The three-day celebration includes live music and carnival, food and craft vendors and culminates in a July 4 fireworks show over the river at 9:20 p.m.

