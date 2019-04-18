ST. LOUIS – St. Louisans already knew this, but St. Louis has the best scene in America, according to USA Today Reader’s Choice 2019.

So, we wanted to know where your favorite spot is to grab a beer- but first let’s look at the history of beer in St. Louis.

According to stlbeer.org, from 1809 when John Coons set up a primitive brewery on what is today the site of the Gateway Arch to Carlos Brito’s audacious takeover of Anheuser-Busch, St. Louis has been known as a city where beer was king.

Explore St. Louis provided some insight to the history of beer in the City of St. Louis.

‘As large numbers of immigrants from Germany and Bohemia found their way to St. Louis beginning around 1830, a substantial portion of these newly-minted Americans settled in Soulard, the city’s oldest neighborhood. This area was home to a number of breweries over the years, and it eventually became the home of the world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch. The immigrants’ principal skills included making bricks and making beer, so a number of breweries began to open in the city. And it helps explain the number of red brick buildings throughout the area. In addition to Eberhard Anheuser’s Bavarian Brewery and Adam Lemp’s Western Brewery, others like the Arsenal Brewery, Anthony and Kuhn’s, Excelsior, Green Tree and English breweries established themselves in St. Louis,’ Explore St. Louis said on its website.

Here are the top five places to grab a beer in St. Louis, according to 5 On Your Side’s Facebook fans

Schlafly Tap Room | 2100 Locust Street

‘Forever a fan of Schlafly Tap Room at 21st & Locust. They're the ones who changed the game back in the 1990s. Still the best,’ Bill Shelton said.

Schlafly opened the first new brewpub since Prohibition in 1991 at 2100 Locust.

Civil Life Brewing Company | 3714 Holt Avenue

‘Civil Life Brewing Company hands down!,’ Jaclyn Harris said.

‘Civil Life is the best!!!!,’ Fabiola Gagliardi said.

4 Hands | 1220 South 8th Street

‘4 Hands Brewing Company,’ Peggie Dean said.

4 Hands offers six year-round beers along with seasonal beers. It has a 20,000 square-foot brewing facility with 3,000 of those dedicated to barrel aging.

2nd Shift Brewing | 1601 Sublette Ave

‘2nd Shift!’ Derek Buckman said. And so did Jennifer Holtgrewe, along with several others. ‘2nd Shift Brewery’ Holtgrewe said.

2nd Shift Brewing came about after owner, Steve received a brew kit for Christmas one year. He created a brew that his family approved of and continued in his free time. He and his wife, Libby own 2nd Shift Brewing.

Even though it’s not in St. Louis – we’re giving Fast Eddie’s an honorable mention. You can find Fast Eddie’s at 1530 E 4th Street in Alton, Illinois.

‘Fast Eddie's coldest beer in town,’ Josh Fromenton said.

