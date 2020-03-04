ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — From craft store chains to tanning salons in Chesterfield to a pub in Florissant, to a Mexican restaurant in Kirkwood, businesses all over St. Louis County were warned they had to close.

5 On Your side obtained a list of 44 businesses that were issued warning letters this week, saying they violated the county's stay-at-home order.

The list included 14 Michaels, Hobby Lobby and JoAnn stores located all over the county.

Business owners who received a letter can write an appeal. Businesses that continue to operate could be charged with a misdemeanor. The county could also seek a temporary restraining order, which would force a business to close, the release said.

See below for the full list.

The businesses that do not comply with the warnings "risk losing their designation as a business in good standing and access to potential grants from the CARES Act, the $2 trillion relief package approved by Congress last week," St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a press release.

The county said residents can report non-compliant businesses by sending an email to countycounselorcovid19@stlouisco.com or going to the county's coronavirus website.