White House recognizes 2 St. Louis area teachers

WASHINGTON — The White House recognized two St. Louis area pubic school teachers for the 2019 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Jessica Haskins and Elegan Kramer are among 108 total honorees for the awards, which is the highest award given by the U.S. government to K-12 mathematics and science teachers.

Haskins is mathematics teacher at Webster Groves High School and Kramer is a science teacher at Parkway North High School.

"I am so grateful to have been nominated for the Presidential Award," Haskins said. "It is a testament to the collaboration, love, care, and support I have received from my department, colleagues and administrators, as well as the mathematics teachers and professionals that I have had the tremendous opportunity to work with and learn from over the past 14 years. I am even more motivated now to continue pushing myself to improve and to challenge my colleagues to join me on the journey."

The two were chosen by a panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists and educators at the state and national levels.

"The Presidential Award is a recognition of teachers who are passionate about education and deeply reflective of their practices," Kramer said. "Award recipients have the students’ best interests at heart and work with the support of family, colleagues, and community. They work diligently to improve science literacy and model the process of continuous learning. The Presidential Award provides opportunities to these exemplary teachers to enact real educational changes. I am honored to have received this award."

Teachers are chosen based on their excellence in the classroom and dedication to improving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

“I am thrilled to see two of Missouri’s brightest STEM educators recognized with this monumental honor,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “The practical and relatable teaching techniques these awardees offer their students are key to providing a high-quality education and ensuring that Missouri children are prepared for success after graduation.”

Haskins and Kramer will each receive a presidential citation, a paid trip to Washington, D.C., to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.