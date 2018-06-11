5 On Your Side has you covered for all the races you care about. If you want the most up-to-date information, follow our reporters covering the races on Social Media.

US Senate Race

Democrat Claire McCaskill — Casey Nolen — Facebook and Twitter

Republican Josh Hawley — Chris Davis — Facebook and Twitter

Missouri 2nd Congressional District

Republican Ann Wagner — Marianne Martinez — Twitter

Democrat Cort VanOstran — Marianne Martinez — Twitter

Illinois Governor

Republican Bruce Rauner — KSDK News — Facebook and Twitter

Democrat JB Pritzker — KSDK News — Facebook and Twitter

Illinois 12th Congressional District

Republican Mike Bost — Jacob Long — Twitter and Facebook

Democrat Brendan Kelly — Jacob Long — Twitter and Facebook

Illinois 13th Congressional District

Republican Rodney Davis — KSDK News — Facebook and Twitter

Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan — KSDK News — Facebook and Twitter

Missouri Medical Marijuana

Amendment 2, Amendment 3 and Proposition C — KSDK News — Facebook and Twitter

St. Louis Zoo tax

Proposition Z — Jenna Barnes — Twitter

'Clean Missouri'

Amendment 1 — KSDK News — Twitter and Facebook

Missouri Gas Tax

Proposition D — KSDK News — Twitter and Facebook

© 2018 KSDK