WENTZVILLE, Mo. — There have been five cases of Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, reported in the Wentzville School District within the last week.

According to a spokesperson, last week, there were two confirmed cases – one at Boone Trail Elementary and one at Peine Ridge Elementary. The spokesperson said the district has been in constant contact with the St. Charles Health Department and notified parents of students in the affected classrooms.

The classrooms and common areas were both deep cleaned, a spokesperson said. On Monday, the district was notified of three additional confirmed cases in the same classroom at Peine Ridge Elementary. The spokesperson said the district notified parents of all students at Peine Ridge about the new cases and sent additional guidance from the health department to parents of students in that classroom. The health department recommended all students in the classroom be treated as a precaution and to help stop the spread of Pertussis.

Extra custodians were called in to help deep clean the entire school with a disinfectant.

“The wellbeing of our students and staff is our top priority and we will continue to work closely with the County Health Department to help prevent any further spread of Pertussis in our schools,” A spokesperson said in an email.

