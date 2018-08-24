ST. LOUIS — Whether you're going to one of the big concerts downtown over the weekend or just hopping over to your neighborhood bar: download Uber or Lyft, save the number for the cab company, know your Metro route, or have a designated driver in your friend group. You should never wait until the end of the night to figure out your sober ride home--but this weekend, there's some extra incentive to play it safe.

On August 25, "Saturation Saturday," more than 200 extra officers around Missouri will bolster their department's efforts to get impaired drivers off the road. In some places, that means DUI checkpoints. In the St. Louis metro area, 25 local departments are participating, and this year Illinois has also joined. (New York officers are also partnering with MADD for Saturation Saturday, making the 2018 effort a national one.)

It's not about simply scaring people with the threat of a DUI, though. The executive director of MADD in Missouri, Meghan Carter, still has a hard time talking about her twin brother, who was killed by a drunk driver. But looking around at the faces of other victims whose pictures line the walls of the MADD St. Louis office, she says the heartbreaking thing is that these are all 100% preventable cases.

"Every time we do add another photo it hurts us because we know that these tragedies don't have to happen," she said. "Our hope is to one day not add any more photos to the wall because that means we have gotten to our ultimate goal of a nation of no more victims due to impaired driving."

"

© 2018 KSDK