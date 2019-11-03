An Amazon delivery driver was left paralyzed after a fight over a parking spot.

Since it happened last week, several of you reached out to 5 On Your Side, one of you saying the shooter's homeowners policy should pay up.

"I just thank god that I'm still breathing and I still have opportunities they just not might be the ones that I wanted," said Jaylen Walker.

When tragedy strikes, victims like Jaylen Walker go through an uphill battle towards recovery.

"Whose dream is it to be in a wheelchair they're whole life or to even get shot? It happened to me today," said Walker.

Walker was shot in the spine last week following an argument over a handicap parking spot in St. Charles County.

Prosecutors have since charged Larry Thomlison with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

"From an attorney standpoint obviously there's criminal implications if you were advising the person who was shot you would look at all the ways to have his needs taken care of," said John Ammann is a law professor at SLU.

He said permanent injuries like Walker's could rack up millions of dollars in medical bills over the next couple of years.

Walker is an independent contractor and does not have insurance.

"We always look towards insurance to meet the needs of the injured person," said Ammann.

One of those plans: homeowners insurance.

"But those companies, in a lot of situations, they might pay for your lawyer to defend the case but if it's found that the shooting was not justified they may not pay for the judgment against you," said Ammann.

But there are other options. One of them: Missouri's Crime Victims' Compensation Fund.

In 2018, the state expanded the number of people who are eligible.

"Crime victim compensation money can happen quicker than a lawsuit, there does not need to be a conviction," said Ammann.

He said some common myths are that someone can access your 401k or social security if you're found guilty in a civil case.

He says those are off limits.

The Crime Victim's Compensation Fund can offer a maximum payout of $25,000 for medical expenses.

So far, Jaylen's GoFundMe account has raised nearly $50,000.

Click here for more information about the fund.

